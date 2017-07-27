Sights from Day One of Broncos Training Camp

DOVE VALLEY - Denver is back to being orange.

On Thursday, the Denver Broncos kicked off its 2017 Training Camp at UCHealth Training Center. Thousands of spectators filed in to the outdoor practice facility to get their first look at this year's team.

The practice was the first of a dozen that will be open to the public this summer. Admission is free, with gates opening approximately 90 minutes prior to the session getting underway. All run from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The 2017 training camp practice dates are as follows:

Thursday, July 27

Friday, July 28

Saturday, July 29

Sunday, July 30

Monday, July 31

Wednesday, August 2

Thursday, August 3

Friday, August 4

Saturday, August 5

Monday, August 7

Tuesday, August 8

Saturday, August 12

On August 4, the Broncos will host its annual Kid's Day at Camp in honor of mascot Miles' birthday.

Here are some of the sights from day one of the 2017 Denver Broncos Training Camp.

