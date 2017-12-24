Source: Osweiler the Broncos' starting QB vs. Washington

Quarterback Brock Osweiler #17 of the Denver Broncos looks on from the bench Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 15, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

LANDOVER, Md. – Brock Osweiler will be the Denver Broncos’ starting quarterback here today against Washington, a player source told 9NEWS.

It’s not a surprise as it was obvious all week during practice second-year Paxton Lynch was not quite ready to play a 60-minute game on his right high ankle sprain.

Lynch had missed the previous three weeks of game and practice because of the injury and he limped noticeably during practice throughout the week. He will serve as Osweiler’s backup today against Washington.

Broncos general manager John Elway and head coach Vance Joseph are hoping Lynch can start the regular season finale next week against the Kansas City Chiefs in Denver.

Osweiler came off the bench for the injured Trevor Siemian last week and delivered a 25-13 win for the Broncos at Indianapolis. It was the best statistical game of Osweiler’s career as he posted a 147.7 passer rating by completing 12 of 17 for 194 yards with touchdown passes of 22 yards to Cody Latimer and 54 yards to tight end Jeff Heuerman.

Latimer, the Broncos’ No. 3 receiver, and Emmanuel Sanders, the No. 2 pass catcher, did not make the trip here because of injuries.

Osweiler will only have four receivers active for the game against Washington: No. 1 receiver Demaryius Thomas and backups Bennie Fowler III, Jordan Taylor and Isaiah McKenzie.

