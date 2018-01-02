Sports Authority Field sign to come down

Ron Chenoy - USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ron Chenoy - USA TODAY Sports)

Ding. Dong. The Sports Authority Field sign will soon be gone.

On Tuesday, during the Broncos season ending press conference, it was announced that the Sports Authority name and sign will soon be removed from the Broncos team stadium.

So "eventually to be renamed Sports Authority Field at Mile High" will now be renamed "no longer hanging the sign of Sports Authority Field at Mile High.'' #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) January 2, 2018

It's been a long time coming after Sports Authority Inc. declared Chapter 11 Bankruptcy on March 2016 and declared all stores would close at the end of August 2016.

However, they have yet to announce the new name or one that will replace the giant red and blue logo.

In the mean time, the stadium moves from one awkward name based on liquidated company to no name at all. Maybe when they finally announce a name, Broncos fans will finally know what to call the home of the Denver Broncos, or just stick with Mile High Stadium.

