'Sports Authority Field' sign will come down from Broncos stadium

(Photo: WELLESENTERPRISES)

DENVER - The scenery along I-25 won't look the same by this time next month. “Sports Authority Field” is coming down from the Denver Broncos’ stadium.

Team President Joe Ellis said Tuesday that the bankrupt company’s name will be removed within the next seven to 10 days.

The official name will remain “Sports Authority Field” because of events already scheduled at the stadium.

Ellis: "Going to take exterior signs of Sports Authority Field at Mile High'' down from stadium. Name has to stay officially because preexisting events scheduled at stadium.'' #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) January 2, 2018

The team has not found a corporate partner to replace it. The Broncos themselves took over the naming rights in 2016.

While many fans have hoped the stadium could go by “Mile High,” the Denver Metropolitan Football Stadium District says they need a corporate partner to finance maintenance.

On their website, they write:

"Naming rights revenue is primarily used for capital improvements extending the life of the stadium well into the future, attempting to avoid need for public funding. The District and the Denver Broncos are currently conducting a facilities conditions assessment of the stadium and surrounding campus. Preliminary numbers indicate over $300 million will be needed over the next 30 years to maintain the facility.”

Currently, the Broncos are paying off the rest of Sports Authority's contract with MFSD.

RELATED | 7 months after Denver Broncos hire Hollywood agent, still no new name for stadium

RELATED | Gov. Hickenlooper talks Mile High naming rights

RELATED | Mile High, you looks good - won't you back that S up?

© 2018 KUSA-TV