DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 17: Virgil Green #85 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 17, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo: Matthew Stockman, 2017 Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD—There could not be two lists in a season like this.

It would have been easy to come up with the 9 worst moments in the Denver Broncos’ 2017 season. In fact, the extended honorable mention candidates showed the worst list could have been nearly doubled.

But it would have been impossible without reaching to come up with best moment list 9 items long in a 5-10 season in which eight losses were by at least 10 points.

And so we combined the two to form the 9 best and worst moments of the Broncos’ season heading into their New Year’s Eve game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs at eventually-to-be-renamed Sports Authority Field at Mile High. And yes, there are more “worsts” than “bests.’’

1. Worst: Losing to the Giants

The Broncos thought they were all that with a 3-1 record coming out of their bye week. First year head coach Vance Joseph gave his players and coaches Broncos’ workout shirts with the slogan, “MORE’’ on the front. He wanted more execution, more focus, more wins.

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 15: Outside Linebacker Devon Kennard #59 of the New York Giants defends a pass intended for Running back Jamaal Charles #28 of the Denver Broncos as Jason Pierre-Paul #90 looks on during the second quarter at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 15, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Edmonds, 2017 Getty Images)

Against an 0-5 Giants team that is now 2-13, the Broncos fell behind 20-3 with less than 5 minutes remaining.

Brandon McManus missed a 35-yard field goal and had a 53-yarder blocked. Trevor Siemian threw one interception in Giants’ territory and then a pick six in the final seconds of the first half.

The Broncos never recovered from this stunning 23-10 loss before a televised audience of 16.16 million – the 38th most watched show in America this year – on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. In fact, the loss to the Giants started an 8-game losing streak that was the franchise’s worst in 50 years.

2. Best: Routing the Cowboys, 42-17

At the time, we all thought the Cowboys were the 13-3 team they were the previous year.

Siemian was outstanding, throwing four touchdown passes. C.J. Anderson rushed for a 23-yard touchdown and caught a 16-yard score. Aqib Talib finished off the route with a 103-yard pick six – the 10th of his career to move within one interception touchdown return of second place all-time.

The Denver D held the NFL’s defending rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott to 8 yards on 9 carries.

The Broncos were 2-0 after this game and it appeared they were on their way to a playoff season.

3. Worst: Shutout at StubHub

For the first time in 25 years, the Broncos failed to score a point in a game. It occurred during Game 2 of the 8-game losing streak, a 21-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at the 25,388-seat, made-for-soccer StubHub Center in Carson, Calif.

The shutout wasn’t the worst of it, though. The worst was after the Broncos came up with an old-school, goal-line stand with four-down stop of the Chargers’ Melvin Gordon from the 1 yard line, the Denver D was down, 7-0 before it came back on the field.

The Broncos’ offense moved the ball out to the 21 but failed to convert a third-and-1. A low, down-the-middle punt by Riley Dixon was returned by Travis Benjamin 65 yards for a touchdown. Benjamin later added another big play with a 42-yard touchdown reception.

4. Best: Timeout and the Shelby Harris block

After a 4-0 preseason, Joseph was having, as ESPN sideline reporter Sergio Dipp uttered, “The Time of His Life!” as his Broncos took a 24-7 lead into the fourth quarter of the season opener against the Chargers.

Siemian was solid, throwing two touchdown passes to Bennie Fowler III, and running for another score. Anderson, new running back Jamaal Charles and a scrambling Siemian accounted for 140 yards rushing.

The Denver D held Gordon to 33 yards on 17 carries after he opened the game with a 21-yard burst.

But arch-nemesis Philip Rivers rallied the Chargers with two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and he moved within range of a 44-yard, game-tying field goal for rookie kicker Younghoe Koo with 5 seconds remaining.

Koo drilled the 44-yarder for the tie, but unbeknownst to the players on the field, Joseph had called a timeout just prior to the snap.

Koo had to kick it again and this time Shelby Harris from his left defensive tackle position got enough penetration to get a hand on the kick and it fell short of the crossbar.

The Broncos had a wild, season-opening victory.

5. Worst: The emotional moment for Paxton Lynch

Perhaps, the emblematic scene of this disappointing season was Lynch, the team’s first-round draft pick the year before, sobbing on the visiting bench at Oakland after he was pulled late in the third quarter with a high ankle sprain and his Broncos down, 21-0.

Lynch had missed the first 10 games because of a sprained left shoulder and because he was beaten out for the starting job during the preseason by Siemian.

Lynch showed encouraging promise early but he got a bad break when a well-thrown, 20-yard touchdown pass to Devontae Booker was reviewed and placed on the 1. Lynch then threw an interception in the end zone and he didn’t recover as three of his next four series were three-and-outs.

He had put a lot into his first, big opportunity and he became emotionally drained once it hit him that it wasn’t going to work out.

Lynch would miss the next four games because of his high ankle sprain and he’s still favoring his right foot as he enters his start Sunday in the season finale against Kansas City.

6. Best: Snapping the 8-game losing skid by dominating the Jets

The week before, the Jets stunned the Kansas City Chiefs by amassing 488 yards in total offense in a 38-31 upset win.

Against the Broncos, the Jets had just 100 yards in total offense and the Denver D registered its first shutout in 12 years in a convincing 23-0 win.

7. Worst: Thanksgiving Day Tumult

The day began with the Broncos waiving third-year cornerback Lorenzo Doss for being habitually late to meetings. And for not being a good enough player to survive frequent tardiness.

Then practice became a reason to give fists. Two fights broke out, with the most significant a vicious exchange of haymakers between veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr. and frustrated rookie receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

A couple days later, the Broncos lost to the Raiders, their seventh consecutive loss.

8. Best: Brock sizzles in rescue off bench

It was looking bad for the Broncos against the woeful Colts at Indianapolis in a Thursday night game. The Broncos were down, 10-0 and starting quarterback Trevor Siemian had suffered a season-ending subluxed, or dislocated left shoulder.

Osweiler had not played, or taken more than a handful of practice reps, in the previous three weeks but he was relaxed and on fire when summoned upon in the second quarter.

He scrambled 18 yards for one touchdown, then threw scoring passes of 22 yards to Cody Latimer and 54 yards to tight end Jeff Heuerman to rally the Broncos to a 25-13 win.

Anderson ran for 158 yards to put him within reach of his first, 1,000-yard rushing season.

9. Worst: “Soft” Broncos lose to Bengals, fire McCoy

It was a festive weekend gone bad. The Broncos inducted Orange Crush-era coach Red Miller into their Ring of Fame on Friday night, November 17. At an impromptu press conference following the ceremony, Broncos general manager John Elway said he thought the team’s problem as it was six games into an eight-game losing streak was, “I think we got a little bit soft.’’

The Broncos were at least competitive in defeat that Sunday against the lowly Cincinnati Bengals but a 14-point swing interception by Osweiler was the dagger in a 20-17 loss.

The day after the game, Joseph fired highly respected offensive coordinator Mike McCoy.

Honorable mention worsts:

*Adam Gase rubbing it in with a late onside kick recovery in Miami’s 35-9 trouncing of the Broncos.

*Roughly half the Broncos’ players standing and the other half kneeling during the National Anthem prior to their game at Buffalo in protest to President Trump’s insults during a political rally in Alabama. The Broncos then suffered their first loss, 26-16, to the Bills.

Fair or not, the Anthem protests was not well-received by many Broncos fans and the players leadership council decided the next week everyone would stand for the Star Bangled Banner the rest of the season.

*The special teams disaster in a 41-16 loss to New England in which Isaiah McKenzie muffed a punt, the Pats’ Dion Lewis returned a kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown, and Riley Dixon had a punt blocked. It was the Broncos’ fifth consecutive loss by at least 10 points.

*Getting steamrolled for 197 yards rushing while Carson Wentz threw four touchdown passes in a 51-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

*Gary Kubiak resigning as head coach for health reasons on January 2, the day after finishing a 9-7 season and less than a year after guiding the Broncos to their third Super Bowl title in franchise history.

*Failing to rename their home stadium for a second season after Englewood-based Sports Authority went out of business.

*The bye week. When a team is 3-1 going in, and 0-8 coming out, it can be safely stated it was a terrible time for a bye week.

*The Great Quarterback Competition. Siemian won it handily in part because he was solid but mostly because Lynch was not close to proving he was ready to become an NFL starting quarterback.

Honorable mention bests:

*Justin Simmons leaping, late-game interception deep in Broncos’ territory to preserve a 16-10 home win against the Raiders.

*Encouraging play of nose tackle Domata Peko, who was signed as a free agent after 11 years with the Bengals, and fourth-year receiver Cody Latimer.

*Von Miller recorded the sixth, 10-sack season of his career. Anderson needs 54 yards Sunday for his first 1,000-yard season and Demaryius Thomas needs 108 yards for his sixth consecutive 1,000-yard season.

*The preseason play of undrafted rookie quarterback Kyle Sloter after he played just one season at the position for Northern Colorado. Alas, the Broncos waived Sloter and he signed with Minnesota. So even a bright spot had a bad result in only the seventh losing season for the Broncos in the past 42 since 1975.

© 2017 KUSA-TV