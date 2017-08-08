This will not be your typical Broncos preseason game

Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch (12) and quarterback Trevor Siemian (foreground) warm up during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center. (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Ron Chenoy)

DENVER - The preseason may look a little different than we've seen in the past. Broncos Head Coach Vance Joseph looks at things a differently and wants his team to look good, or at least be prepared.

"If you want the guys to play their best on Thursday, you can’t put them out there without having a game plan, some sort of game plan," Joseph said. "I want to give them a chance to play well. I’ve been around coaches who, the first game in preseason, they went training camp up until the day before. When you give the guys one day to prepare, I don’t believe in that. I want to give them a chance to play their best football. Having a chance to see Chicago schemes two days (before) would help the guys play better. It would give them a chance to put their best foot forward, and not let guys go out there and be surprised by something they’ve never seen and not play well. In my opinion, it’s fair for the players to dive into it a day before to give them the chance to play well.”

The exhibition games might as well look different since training camp does. The new rules making sure those killer two a days are a thing of the past.

"Why is this style better?" asked Joseph. "Well, the CBA says it’s better (laughing). That’s not my thing. It was brought on by the owners and players. That’s what they chose to do. If everyone is doing it, guess what? It’s fair. If it’s tough, if it’s not tough, everyone is doing the same camp. In my opinion, it’s not bad at all. It’s a long season and to wear your players out during training camp makes no sense. It’s different than when you played and when I played. We know who’s going to be on our roster for the most part. We’re making 15 decisions. It’s a different league. We’re coaching different. We’re playing different. It’s a different league.”

Joseph had already announced that quarterback Trevor Siemian would start against the Bears, but today the head coach gave more details on how long they would each play.

“We’re going to play those guys, the quarterbacks, probably a quarter or a quarter and a half, max. Each get a quarter and a half—no more than a quarter and a half—probably a quarter. It depends on how the game is going. The average plays per quarters in preseason are 15-16 plays. We want to get those guys probably a little bit more than that so we can have a fair evaluation there. But max, a quarter and a half.”

“I think preseason, especially these first couple of games, you’re focused on yourself and kind of what you do well and your scheme," Siemian said. "There’s a little bit of game plan, but it’s not like a normal game week yet. We’re focused on what we do well. A little game plan stuff again, but it’s more about us.”

“I’ve always expected the games to kind of be the opportunity to show what you’ve learned out here practice. Also, I think it’ll be good for our group as a whole—the offense—to go out there against somebody other than our defense that we’ve been going up against every day. I think everybody is excited about it and ready to go," quarterback Paxton Lynch said.

The Broncos will play the Bears Thursday at 6 p.m. The game airs on KTVD Channel 20 with the pregame show starting at 5:30 p.m.

