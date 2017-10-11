Thomas joins Sanders on the Broncos Huddle

Demaryius Thomas joins Emmanuel Sanders and Rod Mackey on the Broncos Huddle on Wednesday, October 11. (Photo: John Kuhrt)

DENVER - It was wide receivers times two Wednesday night on the Broncos Huddle. Demaryius Thomas, who leads the team in receiving yards, joined Emmanuel Sanders, who leads the team in touchdowns by a receiver. Still, both Thomas and Sanders are hoping to do more. With the Denver ground game being so good, the Broncos have been running more than throwing, but Sanders believes that could change soon.

"I feel like this season we really haven't been able to open it up because of the way teams are playing us," Sanders said. "I mean, right now, me and Demaryius are on pace to tie the record for consecutive 1000 yard seasons out of any wide receiver tandem, so obviously teams are going to play us differently. If we keep running the ball like that, we will be able to get those big plays down the field."

Sanders and Thomas also showed off their skills on the part of the program called technique time.

The 3-1 Broncos will host the 0-5 Giants Sunday night, but the players promise there will be no looking past anyone. The records aren't the only thing that makes these two teams so different. While the Broncos have one of, if not the best, one-two wide receiver punch, the Giants lost four wide receivers to injury last week.

The Broncos Huddle airs every Wednesday night at 6:30pm on 9news and again at 10:30pm on channel 20. If you would like to be a part of the studio audience send an email to Broncos@9news.com.

© 2017 KUSA-TV