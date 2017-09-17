Thunderstorms delay Broncos game versus Cowboys Sunday

Sep 17, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; General view of Sports Authority Field at Mile High during a weather delay during the game between the Dallas Cowboys against the Denver Broncos. (Photo: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports, Ron Chenoy)

DENVER - Showers and thunderstorms that developed over Colorado's mountains managed to hold together and push east of I-25 Sunday afternoon, delaying the Bronco's game.

Thunderstorms were not severe, however heavy rain and lightning were threats.

Severe weather, including large hail and damaging wind, will stay in southern Colorado through Sunday night.

The thunderstorms impacting the Denver area will continue to move out onto the eastern plains through the rest of the evening.

Expect quiet conditions overnight.

The weather delay began around 2:56 p.m. Sunday, and play is expected to resume around 4:00 p.m.

GAME CHAT: Live Coverage of Cowboys Broncos

RELATED: Broncos lead Cowboys, 7-0, as game delayed by weather

© 2017 KUSA-TV