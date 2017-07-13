Value of Denver Broncos jumps in latest Forbes rankings
The team value of the Denver Broncos jumped remarkably in the past year, according to a ranking by Forbes. The Broncos are now valued at $2.4 billion, up 24 percent from last year's valuation by Forbes of $1.94 billion.
KUSA 4:33 PM. MDT July 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Murder victim's family wants public's helpJul 13, 2017, 4:36 p.m.
-
Read this before Tube to Work DayJul 13, 2017, 10:55 a.m.
-
Man bumped into on Boulder path, realizes he was stabbedJul 13, 2017, 2:07 p.m.