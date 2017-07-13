Value of Denver Broncos jumps in latest Forbes rankings

The team value of the Denver Broncos jumped remarkably in the past year, according to a ranking by Forbes. The Broncos are now valued at $2.4 billion, up 24 percent from last year's valuation by Forbes of $1.94 billion.

KUSA 4:33 PM. MDT July 13, 2017

