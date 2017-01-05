Vance Joseph is leading candidate as Broncos begin head coach search

HOUSTON, TX - CIRCA 2011: In this handout image provided by the NFL, Vance Joseph of the Houston Texans poses for his NFL headshot circa 2011 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images) (Photo: Handout, 2011 NFL)

KUSA - Multiple league and team sources have told 9News in recent days Vance Joseph is the top candidate to replace Denver Broncos’ head coach Gary Kubiak.

There have also been team sources who have said no final determination has been made and none will be until the interview process is completed.

The Broncos so far have only three candidates they will interview – Kansas City Chiefs’ special teams coordinator Dave Toub, Atlanta Falcons’ offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and Joseph, the Miami Dolphins’ coordinator.

All three coaches are also preparing their units for the playoffs. Toub’s Chiefs and Shanahan’s Falcons have first-round playoff byes as No. 2 seeds. Joseph’s Dolphins are the AFC’s No. 6 seed and play this Sunday at Pittsburgh.

“It’s flattering when teams have interest in you,’’ Joseph told the Miami media Thursday. “But for me I’ve got one focus this week and that’s the Pittsburgh Steelers. My thought process has not gone there (to interviewing for the Broncos’ head coaching position). It won’t go there. My job now is to beat Pittsburgh. …

“I haven’t spent one moment on the future. The future for me is Sunday at 1.’’

The Broncos will interview Toub in the Kansas City-area Friday and Shanahan in the Atlanta-area on Saturday.

Regardless of whether the Dolphins win or lose Sunday, the Broncos will be able to interview Joseph next week. If the Dolphins lose they can fly Joseph to Denver. If the Dolphins beat the Steelers, the Broncos’ contingent must fly to Miami for their interview.

Meaning no disrespect to Joseph, a former University of Colorado backup quarterback, but on the surface the fact he is the Broncos’ top choice going into the interview process is a bit of a head-scratcher.

Although his NFL experience as a defensive backs coach is extensive and impressive, Joseph has only been a coordinator for one season – and his Miami Dolphins defense ranked No. 29 in the 32-team league this year.

Ordinarily, the hot candidates in the head coaching pool each year are coordinators coming off impressive seasons. Shanahan’s Falcons ranked No. 2 in offense with 415.8 yards per game and No. 1 in scoring with 33.8 points per game.

Toub’s Kansas City special teams were ranked No. 2 in the league by Football Outsiders and No. 6 by Pro Football Focus. Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill led the NFL with three combined punt and kickoff touchdown returns.

Cleary, Joseph impressed the Broncos’ football hierarchy two years ago when he interviewed for the head coaching job that went to Gary Kubiak. Joseph was Kubiak’s defensive backs coach for three years with the Houston Texans (2011-13) and Kubiak was so impressed with his work, he tried to hire Joseph as the Broncos’ defensive coordinator in 2015.

When Cincinnati owner Mike Brown wouldn’t release Joseph from the final year of his contract, the Broncos instead hired Wade Phillips as defensive coordinator.

And the rest is Broncos and NFL defensive history.

Joseph, 44, was recruited out of a Catholic high school in Marrero, La. by CU Buffalo coach Bill McCartney. Joseph’s junior and senior seasons of 1993-94 overlapped with the freshman and sophomore years of linebacker Matt Russell, who is now the Broncos’ director of player personnel and John Elway’s right-hand man.

After coaching seven years in the college ranks, including five seasons in two stints with the CU Buffaloes, Joseph broke into the NFL as San Francisco’s defensive backs coach in 2005.

He joined Kubiak’s staff in Houston where Phillips was his immediate boss as defensive coordinator.

Joseph caught on with the Bengals as defensive coach from 2014-15 before getting his first coordinator job with new head coach Adam Gase in Miami this season.

If the Broncos hire Joseph, he would be the first African American head coach in team history. The team did promote running backs coach Eric Studesville, who is black to interim head coach in place of the fired Josh McDaniels in 2010. Studesville remains with the Broncos as running backs coach.

