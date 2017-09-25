Von Miller regrets fake handshake versus Bills

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller was penalized for his "too slow" joke on Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor on Sunday. (Photo: USA Today, CBS)

ORCHARD PARK, NY - Denver Broncos fans are still fuming about a penalty call late in Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

In the fourth quarter on third-and-six, Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor was hit by Broncos linebacker Von Miller as he threw an incomplete pass.

As the Broncos defense jogged off the field, Miller offered Taylor a hand to help him to his feet. Then Miller jokingly pulled his hand away in a "too slow" gesture.

Von Miller fakes out Tyrod Taylor, and gets flagged for Unsportsmanlike Conduct. 😅 pic.twitter.com/uUhZgzZopy — LeadingNFL ™ (@LeadingNFL) September 24, 2017

Both Miller and Taylor were laughing about the gesture when the referee threw a penalty flag for unsportsmanlike conduct, costing the Broncos 15 yards and giving the Bills a first down.

The Broncos went on to lose to the Bills.

Von Miller said after the game he takes blame for the penalty.

“I can’t put my team in a situation like that,” Miller said. “I’ve brought us home 50 million times. I’ve closed games 50 million times. I’ve got to be smarter than that. I’m always on the rookies and all the young guys on being smart and doing this and doing that, and I go out there and do something like that in a crucial situation in the game. I’ve just got to be better than that.

“I just can’t kill us. I killed the game today with that penalty. I just have to be better than that, and I will be better than that.”

Taylor says he knew Miller was joking and was surprised a penalty was called.

“We are good friends and we were actually laughing on the field," Taylor said after the game. "I don’t think he knew… I honestly did not know at the time it was going to be a flag.”

