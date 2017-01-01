Von Miller writes letter to Denver Broncos fans

Von Miller (Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

"First off, Broncos Country, I want to let you know how much I appreciate you. From January all the way to December, it’s been an incredible 2016, and you’ve been right beside us every step of the way," Von Miller, Denver Broncos LB, writes.

Miller wrote a letter of appreciation to Broncos fans published Friday on DenverBroncos.com. In it he also reflects on 2016.

"However, this season taught us more than you may see cheering us on from the stands or watching from home," he writes.

The Super Bowl 50 MVP urges Broncos fans to focus on 2017. "I think the test of time will show what type of organization and team we are, but also what type of city we are. That’s all you, Broncos Country."

