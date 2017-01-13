Wade Phillips tweets classy messages for Denver fans

Wade Phillips defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos celebrates on the stage as the Super Bowl 50 Champion Denver Broncos are honored at a rally on the steps of the Denver City and County Building on February 9, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo: Doug Pensinger, 2016 Getty Images)

KUSA - The man with possibly the world’s greatest Twitter account had a big thank you for the Denver Broncos organization.

Wade Phillips, who we can most certainly thank for the Broncos’ Super Bowl victory, will be leaving Denver for sunny Los Angeles.

The Broncos announced Thursday they were allowing Phillips’ contract to expire – and he was quickly picked up by the Rams.

“Thanks to John for bringing me, the greatest staff, to Gary our leader, to the best players ever and to the greatest fans. I will miss you,” Phillips tweeted.

Thanks to John for bringing me ,the Greatest staff ,To Gary our leader ,to the Best players ever and to The greatest fans. I will miss you — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) January 13, 2017

And even though Broncos fans will miss both Phillips’ incredible defense and his even better Twitter skills, he says they’re in good hands.

“Congrats to my friend Vance,” Phillips later tweeted. “Great hire by John Elway. Don’t worry about the D. Vance knows what I know, plus what he knows about defense!”

Congrats to my friend Vance Great hire by John Elway.Don't worry about the D. Vance knows what I know ,Plus what he knows about Defense ! — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) January 13, 2017

We’ll miss you, Wade! Good luck in Los Angeles! And even though he’s gone, his amazing tweets – like our hearts – will go on.

Here’s a Celine Dion song to listen to while you read the below sampling of some of Wade's genius tweets:

We Dat! — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) November 14, 2016

Thanks for all the kind words-I was lucky only fractured 1 rib(have 23 more good ones) pic.twitter.com/4dly46hMVb — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) November 2, 2016

Thanks and I appreciate everyone's concern -I am ok today and back to work at what I love --I get the big hit award for the week! — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) October 31, 2016

They say it was a collision on the sideline but actually I got run over. — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) October 31, 2016

Watching NFL and relaxing today. pic.twitter.com/pdJET8tbB2 — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) September 11, 2016

World Champion Denver Broncos has a nice Ring to it! pic.twitter.com/Hvnm3w1fln — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) June 13, 2016

Can't wait to meet the President.i know he is a Denver fan. With a name like Bronc Obama , he has to be! — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) June 6, 2016

Today is my 10 year anniversary on Twitter! Time moves forward quickly. — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) March 22, 2016

These people from the Leotard show really go after me. I did like the one where I was smarter than 3 stooges and Gerber baby grown up — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) March 16, 2016

Wade Phillips: "And we got to see Lady Gaga!" #Broncos https://t.co/E388ksXPjP — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) February 10, 2016

A little Dab with do you but too much Dab will undo you! — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) February 8, 2016

Good year for me from unemployed to the Super Bowl! — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) January 25, 2016

I am not Fred Astaire as a dancer for sure, more like Fred Munster — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) December 10, 2015

Bum and Archie pic.twitter.com/YZhERIMFKD — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) November 7, 2015

Watch out for a Fa-- — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) January 18, 2015

