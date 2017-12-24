Watch: Brock Osweiler yells at teammates, they ignore him

KUSA - Let’s just get it out of the way: The Denver Broncos are not a very good team, and as 9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis reported, John Elway is about to go full on hurricane in the off-season.
Brock Osweiler, the starting quarterback during Sunday’s 27-11 loss to the Washington Redskins, still appears to care about this losing season … but if this video is any indication, no one really takes him seriously.
In the video, he’s spotted yelling at his various teammates on the sidelines, apparently trying to give some sort of motivational speech.
The problem? Despite walking by almost all of his teammates, no one is really listening – in fact, they’re flat out ignoring him.
He’s the third person to start at quarterback for the Broncos this year, and no one has really had any success.
You can watch this kind of sad moment below:
#Broncos QB Brock Osweiler is yelling at his teammates on the sidelines and no one cares about him pic.twitter.com/uMNGM37BO1— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 24, 2017
