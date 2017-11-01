Vote: Is Brock the right choice as starting QB?

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 11: Quarterback Brock Osweiler #17 of the Denver Broncos watches opening ceremonies against the Los Angeles Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 11, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo: Justin Edmonds, 2017 Getty Images)

DENVER - Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph will tell his team on Wednesday they have a new starting quarterback.

That starter is none other than former Bronco, Brock Osweiler.

9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis broke the news Wednesday morning, reporting from multiple league sources that Joseph would announce to players at their team meeting Brock Osweiler will replace Trevor Siemian as their starting quarterback.

What do you think of the decision?

Voice your opinion here!

RELATED: The Wonderful World of Osweiler: Brock is Broncos new starting quarterback

© 2017 KUSA-TV