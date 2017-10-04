What is Peyton Manning doing now?

Tennessee Volunteers former quarterback Peyton Manning throws the ball during halftime during the college football game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium. (Photo: Caitie McMekin, USA TODAY NETWORK)

USA TODAY - What is former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback doing now, 19 months after retiring from the NFL? Manning’s not living in a retirement home with Tom Brady’s grandmother — as an ESPYs skit suggested — instead, he’s turned into a soccer dad.

Manning’s twins, Marshall and Mosley, are in first grade and they play soccer and flag football, which takes up much of the former quarterback’s time. In addition to spending more time with his kids and wife Ashley, Manning has also been making more commercials.

“I’m still on TV a lot doing commercials,” Manning said in an interview with The MMQB’s Peter King. “I apologize to all the people out there who are tired of seeing me on commercials.”

In his interview with King, Manning joked that he turned down an offer to be the full-time coach of his kids’ flag football team because they run the football too much. Manning instead chose to become an assistant coach and installed more passing plays.

While he’s been mostly focused on family time, shooting commercials and attending speaking engagements, Manning has not ruled out returning to football at some point down the road.

“An executive role of some sort, who knows, it is a possibility but it’s all pretty futuristic,” Manning said of potentially running an NFL team.

While he’s open to returning to football, Manning has ruled out running for political office.

Copyright 2017 USA TODAY