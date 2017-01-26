Where do the Broncos rank in best Super Bowls ever?

USA TODAY - The latest Super Bowl installment will occur when the
1. XLII (2007)
2. XLIX (2014) Patriots 28,
3. XXIII (1988)
4. XLIII (2008)
5. XXXIV (1999)
6. XXV (1990) Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19: New York played keepaway from Buffalo's explosive K-Gun offense, holding the ball for nearly 41 minutes, and got nice efforts from MVP
7. XXXVI (2001) Patriots 20, St. Louis Rams 17: In one of Super Sunday’s buggest upsets, few realized this game also represented the beginning of a dynasty, coronation of a genius (Belichick) and birth of an icon as Brady won his first MVP. And there's no forgetting
8. XLVI (2011) Giants 21, Patriots 17: For the second time in five seasons, New York broke New England's heart as Eli Manning completed another improbable throw — this time to
9. XXXII (1997)
10. XLV (2010) Packers 31, Steelers 25: QB
11. XIII (1978) Steelers 35, Dallas Cowboys 31: In the original Super Bowl shootout, the Steelers became the first team to win the game three times by outlasting a Dallas comeback bid in another memorable matchup full of big plays (mostly Pittsburgh's) and missed opportunities that would ultimately doom "America's Team."
12. XXXVIII (2003) Patriots 32,
13. X (1975) Steelers 21, Cowboys 17: MVP
14. XLVII (2012)
15. XLIV (2009)
16. XIV (1979) Steelers 31,
17. III (1968)
18. XXXI (1996) Packers 35, Patriots 21: Thirty years after winning the first Super Bowl, the Pack returned to win their third as Gulf Coast native Favre passed for two TDs and rushed for another in front of a New Orleans crowd. However return man
19. XXXIX (2004) Patriots 24,
20. XVII (1982)
21. XXX (1995) Cowboys 27, Steelers 17: Dallas survived, thanks to some gift interceptions from Pittsburgh QB
22. XVI (1981) 49ers 26, Bengals 21: San Francisco launched its dynasty and Montana won the first of his record three Super Bowl MVP awards. The Niners hung on thanks in part to a key goal-line stand to thwart Cincinnati, which scored three second-half touchdowns after trailing 20-0 at halftime.
23. XLI (2006) Indianapolis Colts 29, Chicago Bears 17: MVP Peyton Manning earned his only ring with Indianapolis, while
24. VII (1972) Dolphins 14, Redskins 7: Miami’s "No Name Defense" didn't allow a point — Washington scored on K
25. XXII (1987) Redskins 42, Broncos 10: Washington QB Doug Williams struck a social blow as the first black quarterback to win the Super Bowl after orchestrating a breathtaking, 35-point second quarter that saw him throw four TD passes on his way to MVP honors.
26. XXI (1986) Giants 39, Broncos 20: MVP
27. I (1966) Packers 35,
28. V (1970) Baltimore Colts 16, Cowboys 13: It was the first Super Bowl with any sense of drama as rookie Jim O'Brien, who had an extra point blocked earlier in the game, drilled the decisive 32-yard field goal with 5 seconds left. But a sloppy game was marred by a rib injury to Colts QB
29. XXVIII (1993) Cowboys 30, Bills 13: Buffalo gave Dallas a better fight, leading 13-6 at the half, in a rematch but ultimately couldn't contain league MVP and Super Bowl MVP
30. XL (2005) Steelers 21, Seahawks 10: Pittsburgh joined the club of five-time
31. 50 (2015) Broncos 24, Panthers 10: Super Bowl MVP Von Miller (2½ sacks, 2 forced fumbles) terrorized league MVP
32. XIX (1984) 49ers 38, Dolphins 16: A highly anticipated matchup between Montana and
33. XI (1976)
34. IX (1974) Steelers 16, Vikings 6: After 42 barren seasons, a young Steel Curtain gave Pittsburgh its first NFL title thanks to suffocating defense and MVP
35. XX (1985) Bears 46, Patriots 10: The upstart Patriots actually led 3-0 before the vaunted '85 Bears defense shuffled its way to a blowout that did not include the touchdown Hall of Famer
36. XXIII (1998) Broncos 34, Atlanta Falcons 19: Elway's final NFL game cemented him as an all-time great as Denver repeated thanks to an MVP effort (336 passing yards, TD pass, TD run) from its 38-year-old gunslinger.
37. XXVII (1992) Cowboys 52, Bills 17: Dallas’ Triplets — MVP QB
38. XV (1980) Oakland Raiders 27, Eagles 10: With the Superdome wrapped in a yellow ribbon welcoming home American hostages from Iran, the Raiders were less than hospitable to the Eagles as they became the first wild-card team to go all the way.
39. IV (1969) Chiefs 23, Vikings 7: In a dominant performance, the Chiefs ensured the AFL-NFL rivalry would forever be knotted 2-2 just months before the leagues officially merged. QB
40. II (1967) Packers 33, Oakland Raiders 14: The aging Pack won their fifth and final championship of the 1960s in Lombardi's last game with the franchise.
41. XVIII (1983) Los Angeles Raiders 38, Redskins 9: Washington entered the game viewed as one of the most formidable teams of all time. The Raiders put that notion to rest with MVP Marcus Allen providing the exclamation point with his epic 74-yard TD run.
42. XXIX (1994) 49ers 49,
43. XXXVII (2002)
44. XXIV (1989) 49ers 55, Broncos 10: Montana saved his best Super Sunday for last, winning his third MVP with 297 passing yards and five touchdowns as the Niners repeated while setting Super Bowl records for points scored and margin of victory.
45. XXVI (1991) Redskins 37, Bills 24: The game wasn't nearly as close as the score indicates. Washington won its third and final championship under Gibbs, who had a different quarterback each time, including MVP
46. XII (1977) Cowboys 27, Broncos 10: In the first Super Bowl staged indoors (the Superdome had been open just three years), Dallas crushed its former quarterback,
47. VIII (1973) Dolphins 24, Vikings 7: MVP
48. XXXV (2000) Ravens 34, Giants 7: One of the most dominant defenses ever pitched a shutout (the Giants' points came via a kickoff return). Controversy swirled around Lewis all week, but he finished it with MVP honors.
49. VI (1971) Cowboys 24, Dolphins 3:
50. XLVIII (2013) Seahawks 43, Broncos 8: The chasm between pre-game expectations and final outcome may have been the widest in the game’s history. Seattle's Legion of Boom defense stifled a Peyton Manning-led offense that had scored a league-record 606 points.
