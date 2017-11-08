Wide Receivers times two on the Broncos Huddle

Cody Latimer joins Emmanuel Sanders and Rod Mackey on the Broncos Huddle on Wednesday, November 8. (Photo: John Kuhrt)

DENVER - If the Broncos are to upset the Patriots at home on Sunday night, there's no doubt that their offense will need to do a better job keeping up.

The Denver defense has been great in every game but their last game in Philadelphia, but its rare that a team totally slows down Tom Brady. On the Broncos Huddle on Wednesday night, it was wide receivers times two with both Emmanuel Sanders and Cody Latimer on the show.

Latimer was one of the few Broncos who played well against the Eagles. Latimer had two big catches for 51 yards, including a team best 32 yard reception. The former Hoosier is in his final season with the Broncos, so some believe he has to keep stepping up like this for the Broncos to "show him the money."

Still Latimer has made his mark as a special teams star. He demonstrated several tricks to the trade on the Huddle.

If you would like to join the live studio audience on future shows, send an email to broncos@9news.com.

© 2017 KUSA-TV