Jaguars players lock arms, some kneel, during National Anthem prior to London game against Ravens

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Jacksonville Jaguar players show their protest during the National Anthem during the NFL International Series match between Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on September 24, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images) (Photo: Matthew Lewis, 2017 Getty Images)

Jaguars players locked arms during the National Anthem prior to the start of the team's third regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens in London Sunday. Several of them kneeled with their arms locked.

The gesture comes less than 24 hours after President Trump tweeted the following about players kneeling during the anthem:

If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

...our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

The Jaguars' gesture was joined by a showing from the Ravens. The gestures were made during the first game since Trump's comments and tweets.

Khan released the following statement following the anthem gesture:

“It was a privilege to stand on the sidelines with the Jacksonville Jaguars today for the playing of the U.S. national anthem at Wembley Stadium. I met with our team captains prior to the game to express my support for them, all NFL players and the league following the divisive and contentious remarks made by President Trump, and was honored to be arm in arm with them, their teammates and our coaches during our anthem. Our team and the National Football League reflects our nation, with diversity coming in many forms – race, faith, our views and our goals. We have a lot of work to do, and we can do it, but the comments by the President make it harder. That’s why it was important for us, and personally for me, to show the world that even if we may differ at times, we can and should be united in the effort to become better as people and a nation.”

The league is likely to see similar signs of unity and protest on Sunday as other games get set to kickoff.

A few Jaguars players were among the group that openly supported former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's mission to protest social injustice during the anthem last season.

Linebackers Telvin Smith and defensive end Dante Fowler were among those who raised their fists in solidarity prior to a Week 4 game against the Ravens on September 25 of last year.

