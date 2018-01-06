LIVE COVERAGE | Browns Perfect Season Parade 2.0 at FirstEnergy Stadium

(Photo: Jasmine Monroe, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Browns' inept 0-16 season has brought fans down to FirstEnergy Stadium today for the 'Browns Perfect Season Parade 2.0.'

The parade is the brainchild of Columbus-resident and Browns season ticket holder Chris McNeil. He told our Jim Donovan earlier this week that the parade is really a protest because "we're not happy with what's going on with our Cleveland Browns."

The parade is literally circling FirstEnergy Stadium. It starts at the corner of Alfred Lerner Way and Erieside Avenue. It also ends there. Shane "Rover" French of "Rover's Morning Glory" on WMMS 100.7 is serving as the parade's grand marshal.

Watch the festivities in the player above. Mobile users: CLICK HERE

WKYC.com's Dave DeNatale and Matt Florjancic are at the stadium providing coverage. You can interact with the guys on Twitter using the hashtag #3Browns.

#3Browns Tweets

© 2018 WKYC-TV