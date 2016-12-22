NFL Weekly Picks - Week 14

(Photo: ISTOCK (AKSONOV))

KUSA - Crunch time is here. There are no more bye weeks for ailing teams to recuperate and rejuvenate themselves. It will be intense: Some teams will shore up their playoff chances. One has already clinched a postseason berth. Others will try to jockey their way into a position to control their destinies. Then there will be those who try to pick up the tattered pieces of their 2016 season and look for a fast-forward button for the last game. Which one is yours?

Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 12/8 at 6:25 pm - This is a big, big game. The Chiefs won a wild one in Atlanta. That game featured a fake-punt touchdown and a game-sealing pick of a Falcons two-point attempt. Oakland came roaring back against Buffalo after an early deficit. The thing that messes prognostications here is that it's a Thursday game. Both teams are playing on short rest so it might be awful. There's no clear choice, though take the home team just... because.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills, 12/11 at 11:00 am - Pittsburgh snapped the Giants' six-game winning streak. Buffalo lost another game that they were leading. Mike Tomlin's squad is going to try to put the kibosh on Buffalo's season. Antonio Brown will likely have a big game in the Steelers’ win.

Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans, 12/11 at 11:00 am - Denver did what they needed to in their Week 13 win over Jacksonville - contain Blake Bortles. That squad has a tougher task against Marcus Mariota, who has matured this season. Add that the Titans are coming off a bye week and will be fresher and it's hard not to see them beating the Broncos.

Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles, 12/11 at 11:00 am - The Eagles were soundly beaten by the Bengals during Week 13 - though there were multiple opportunities to make it close. Kirk Cousins will be extremely angry after the Redskins lost to the Cardinals. He might try to throw for at least five touchdowns against his division rival. Take Washington.

Arizona Cardinals at Miami Dolphins, 12/11 at 11:00 am - Miami's going to have to regroup somehow after Baltimore pounded them in Week 13, 38-6. Arizona's not going to give them much of a chance to do that with their tough defense. The Cardinals had a difficult game against Washington, one that saw them come back from a mid-game deficit. There's the possibility that they might let down against Miami, but a Cards win still looks very feasible.

Minnesota Vikings at Jacksonville Jaguars, 12/11 at 11:00 am - Minnesota is now fighting for their postseason lives. The Vikings absolutely had to beat Dallas in Week 13, and they didn't. If they lose to the Jaguars, it will be more difficult, possibly making an anticipated Week 15 or 16 return of Adrian Peterson an anticlimactic event. The Broncos pretty easily muzzled Jacksonville, so look for the Minnesota staff to analyze that game. Vikings should win.

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 12/11 at 11:00 am - Brock Osweiler and the Texans stayed within striking distance during their whole 21-13 loss to Green Bay. The problem was, they didn't strike when they really needed to. The Colts will be a tough opponent. Indianapolis destroyed a Jets team that looked like it was sleepwalking the whole game. All signs point to a win for the home team.

San Diego Chargers at Carolina Panthers, 12/11 at 11:00 am - San Diego lost a see-saw game against Tampa Bay in Week 13. That's not going to dent Philip Rivers' confidence against the Panthers. Carolina's Super Bowl hangover continued with their blowout loss to Seattle. At least Cam Newton, who had to sit out the first series of that game for a dress code infraction, won't have to worry about having to wear a tie to a home game. Pick the Panthers.

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 12/11 at 11:00 am - There's good news for Cleveland fans: They didn't lose during Week 13. Then again, they didn't play. Even better news: If there's ever a chance for an upset win to avoid an 0-16 season, this is it, since they will have fresher legs. Cincinnati's coming off an easy win over Philadelphia. Even with the advantage of a bye week for Cleveland, still take the road team.

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 12/11 at 11:00 am - Rookie running back Jordan Howard's three-touchdown game against San Francisco helped minimize Matt Barkley's very pedestrian effort of 192 yards and no touchdowns. It's doubtful that Howard will have another game like that against the tough Lions defense. That same Detroit defense held Drew Brees and the Saints to 13 points in Week 13. Go with the home team.

New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers, 12/11 at 2:05 pm - The 49ers are fresh off the Embarrassment Bowl against the Bears. That game featured a first quarter where NEITHER team completed a pass. Colin Kaepernick and Blaine Gabbert combined for a line of five passes for 39 yards. That's pathetic. Not ones to be outdone, the Jets looked putrid in their loss to Indianapolis. Expect the Niners to win Embarrassment Bowl II.

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 12/11 at 2:05 pm - Drew Brees and the rest of the Saints offense will try to shake off a bad outing at home against Detroit and beat Tampa Bay. That's likely will be difficult to do - Jameis Winston is no joke. He led the Bucs in a nail-biter win over San Diego in Week 13. Take Tampa Bay.

Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams, 12/11 at 2:05 pm - Atlanta's angry after losing to Kansas City in a game that saw them fall for a fake punt and have a two-point attempt intercepted for a back-breaking score. Fortunately, they are facing the Rams, who were just squashed by the Patriots in a contest that even saw Jeff Fisher, their head coach (who just got a two-year extension), lose his challenge flag in his jacket pocket. Yes, this Los Angeles team probably offers the antidote for any Falcons woes. Pick Atlanta.

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 12/11 at 2:05 pm - Week 13 featured the second straight game that saw a good effort from Aaron Rodgers. He threw two touchdowns in Green Bay's 21-13 win over Houston. The Packers' quarterback is going to have to bring his A++ game against Seattle, whose Legion of Boom defense is showing signs of life again. They will be down one member though - Earl Thomas broke his leg during their win against Carolina. This might be close but take Green Bay.

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 12/11 at 6:30 pm - The Cowboys and the Giants have had a decades-long rivalry. They simply don't like each other. Dallas is coming off a game where they squeaked by Minnesota - with a little help late in the game on a non-call on a potential facemask penalty. The Cowboys have already made the playoffs and would love to further dampen New York's chances, but the Giants will likely pull off the home win. They must since they laid an egg in their Week 13 tilt against the Steelers, snapping their six-game winning streak. Look for another fierce battle.

Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots, 12/12 at 6:30 pm - Tom Brady and the Patriots didn't miss a beat after Rob Gronkowski's season-ending injury in Week 12. They handily crushed the Rams to make Brady the winningest quarterback in NFL history (201 regular and postseason victories). Getting No. 202 might be tough against a Baltimore team that destroyed Miami the previous week. Still... should go with New England.

