Report: Doctors try to save Bears player's leg

Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller (86) is carted off the field after a leg injury during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome (Photo: Chuck Cook, Chuck Cook)

USA TODAY - Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller underwent emergency surgery in New Orleans Sunday night following his gruesome knee injury suffered against the Saints.

According to a report Monday morning from ESPN’s Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter, surgeons worked to repair artery damage that occurred when Miller dislocated his knee and were attempting to save his leg.

Vascular surgeons are trying to save Bears TE Zach Miller's leg, not just his career, per @mortreport. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2017

This makes Miller’s injury not just season-ending and potentially career-ending, but life-threatening as well.

“He’ll be in our thoughts and prayers,” Bears head coach John Fox said Sunday evening.

Teammates were stunned by the severity of Miller’s injury immediately after it happened, and many instantly saw slow-motion replays of the moment Miller’s knee dislocated as officials reviewed whether or not Miller scored a touchdown. (Upon review, officials said Miller did not maintain possession of the ball, and the touchdown was waved off.)

“To go from the elation of, 'What a play, what a throw!' in that situation of the game to overturn and Zach obviously being injured … it's really unfortunate,” offensive lineman Kyle Long told The Chicago Tribune. “We lost a really good guy today.”

