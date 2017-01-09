Steelers assistant, former CSU star Joey Porter arrested

Assistant coach Joey Porter of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Heinz Field on August 16, 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo: Justin K. Aller, 2014 Getty Images)

USA TODAY - Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter allegedly assaulted a doorman and was arrested on multiple charges on Sunday night, Pittsburgh police said in a news release.

Porter, 39, faces aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, public drunkenness, and terroristic threats charges after an off-duty officer, who was serving as a security guard at a South Side restaurant, witnessed Porter assault the employee of the nearby bar.

"Once he arrived on the scene, the officer stopped the assault and arrested (Porter)" Pittsburgh police said in a statement early Monday morning.

Porter was transported to the Allegheny County Jail.

Chris Mueller of The Beaver County Times first reported the arrest in a series of tweets Sunday night.

#Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter has been put in the back of a cop car in the south side for an altercation with a police officer — Chris Mueller (@ByChrisMueller) January 9, 2017

The incident occurred outside The Flats bar on East Carson Street #Steelers — Chris Mueller (@ByChrisMueller) January 9, 2017

The police car with Porter in it just left. He was put in handcuffs. #Steelers — Chris Mueller (@ByChrisMueller) January 9, 2017

The Steelers released the following statement late Sunday night:

“We are aware of an incident tonight involving Joey Porter. We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and we will have no further comments until we get more details.”

A former 13-year NFL veteran who spent eight seasons with Pittsburgh, Porter now coaches the Steelers linebackers.

The Steelers defeated the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in an AFC wild-card playoff game and are scheduled to play the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday.

