Brady, Patriots complete greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, defeating Atlanta, 34-28 in OT

HOUSTON - Like all unprecedented comebacks, it took remarkable play by the rallying team, some terrible plays by the collapsing team, and some freaky occurrences throughout.

The Atlanta Falcons were leading the New England Patriots, 28-3, midway through the third quarter here in Super Bowl 51.

No team in Super Bowl history had ever overcome a 25-point deficit. It happened.

The Patriots behind Tom Brady rallied to tie the game, 28-28, with back-to-back touchdowns and 2-points conversions on their final, fourth quarter drives. That set up the first overtime game in Super Bowl history.

The Patriots won the coin toss and on their first drive of overtime went 75 yards in eight plays, with James White running in from the 2-yard line.

New England won, 34-28. Brady was expected to be named the Super Bowl MVP. He and Bill Belichick won their record fifth Super Bowl.

Go ahead. Say it. Belichick is the greatest coach in NFL history. And after this historic comeback, Brady may well be the greatest quarterback of all-time, although his 5-2 Super Bowl mark still isn’t as good as Joe Montana’s 4-0.

The comeback began after the Falcons seemingly put the game out of reach with a 6-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matt Ryan to running back Tevin Coleman with 8:31 left in the third quarter. That gave Atlanta its 28-3 lead.

With no panic, the Patriots put together a methodical, no-panic, 13-play drive that ended with Brady flipping a 5-yard touchdown pass to running back James White.

When the Patriots’ Stephen Gostkowski missed the extra point for the fifth time this season, it seemed a sign the Falcons were still fine.

But then Ryan, who had a perfect 158.3 passer rating into the fourth quarter, started taking sacks. New England opened the fourth quarter with a 12-play, 72-yard drive and although it settled for a Gostkowski field goal, the Patriots’ offense was wearing down the Falcons’ defense.

Down 28-12, New England’s defense came through with the play of the game. On third-and-1 from his own 36, Ryan was hit by blitzing linebacker Dont’a Hightower. Ryan fumbled and the Pats were in business at the Atlanta 25.

Brady made quick work, finishing off the short drive with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Danny Amendola. James White took the direct snap and run in the 2-point conversion. It was 28-20.

The Falcons seemed to recover on their next drive. All they needed was a field goal. And they quickly got in field goal position as Ryan swung a pass to running back Devonta Freeman for 39 yards and Julio Jones made a spectacular catch for 27 yards.

Atlanta had first and 10 at the New England 22. But then Ryan took a crucial sack for a 12-yard loss and offensive tackle Jake Matthews was flagged for holding.

Atlanta had to punt. Brady took over at his own 9 with 3:30 remaining. He completed first down passes to Chris Hogan for 16 yards and Malcolm Mitchell for 11 yards. And then on a deflected pass in which two Atlanta defenders had a chance to intercept it, Julian Edelman snatched it an inch off the ground for a 23-yard gain.

Now that was freaky. Brady was just warming up. He hit Danny Amendola for 20 yards, White for 13, White for 7 yards and then White rammed in from the 1 for a touchdown that made it, 28-26.

A receiver screen left to Amendola for the 2-point conversion made it, 28-28 with 57 seconds remaining.

In overtime, Brady was 5 of 5 in moving the ball down to the 2-yard line. White rammed in to end it.

A big part of the comeback was that even though Atlanta had a big lead, its offense didn’t possess the ball enough. New England had the ball for more than 40 minutes. Atlanta only had it for 23 minutes.

Atlanta seemed in control when it built a 21-3 lead at halftime behind Ryan’s sharp passing Devonta Freeman’s slashing rushing and Brady’s pick six.

Atlanta has never won a Super Bowl and this was only their second appearance – they got whipped by Elway’s Broncos in XXXIII to cap the 1998 season.

After a scoreless first quarter – the seventh time in Brady’s seven Super Bowls he has failed to put points on the board in the first 15 minutes – Atlanta’s surprisingly stingy defense forced the first turnover as linebacker Deion Jones popped the ball free from running back LeGarrette Blount.

On the Falcons next two offensive plays, Ryan, the NFL’s MVP this season, hit star receiver Julio Jones for gains of 19 and 23 yards. Freeman then ran for 15, 9 and 5 yards for an easy touchdown.

After a Brady three-and-out, Ryan started getting his other weapons involved. He hit Taylor Gabriel for 24 yards, Jones for 18 and just like that, the Falcons had fist-and-10 at the New England 20. Two plays later, on third-and-9, Ryan drilled a 19-yard dart into the end zone for tight end Austin Hooper.

It was 14-0 Atlanta. After the Falcons’ two scoring drives, Brady was moving New England on his next drive with the aid of three consecutive defensive holding penalties on third down. And then on third-and-6 from the Atlanta 23, Brady was trying to hit Amendola in the left flat but it was jumped by cornerback Robert Alford, who had nothing but green artificial surface in front of him.

Only the slow-footed Brady had a chance and once Alford breezed past him, he danced into the end zone for an 82-yard touchdown return.

It was 21-0, Atlanta.

Brady did lead the Pats on a long, field goal drive to end the first half so New England got a little momentum going into the extended halftime show that featured a flying Lady Gaga.

Then came the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.

