Denver Broncos beat Patriots in the Super Bowl (ratings)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - One of the most exciting Super Bowl games in history did not yield the most exciting ratings. In fact, last year's Super Bowl featuring the Denver Broncos beat it.

Sunday night’s nail-biter, in which the New England Patriots came back from a 28-3 deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in the big game’s first-ever overtime, drew an average 111.3 million viewers nationwide for Fox.

Last year, Super Bowl 50, in which the Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10, averaged a smidge more with 111.9 million viewers on CBS for the third-largest television audience in history.

The most-watched Super Bowl ever was the New England Patriots’ 28-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks in 2015 with 114.4 million average viewers on NBC, followed by the Seahawks’ 43-8 blowout over the Broncos in 2014 with 112.2 million on Fox.

