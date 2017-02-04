DUI patrols stepped up for Super Bowl

CDOT is working with law enforcement and conducting a DUI check across the state from Friday through Monday. (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - The Super Bowl is less than 24 hours away.

As people start to stock up on their favorite foods, snacks, beverages and possibly marijuana, law enforcement is warning people to be responsible when getting behind the wheel.

The biggest night in the NFL usually involves a few friends surrounding a TV with their beverages and food of choice.

Law enforcement across the state wants to make sure anybody partaking in extras like alcohol or marijuana make good choices.

CDOT is working with law enforcement and conducting DUI checks across the state from Friday through Monday.

It’s the second time this year a DUI enforcement of this scale has happened.

During January's winter blitz enforcement, 464 people were arrested for driving impaired with 59 agencies involved.

This enforcement will be even bigger with 100 agencies across the state participating.

Something else increasing around this time is pot sales.

“We are going to have great sales on Super Bowl Sunday because it's a holiday,” Michael Leibowitz with Veritas Cannabis, a local pot growing facility said.

Leibowitz says they have seen an increase in sales the week leading into the Super Bowl for the past two years.

Growers say they have noticed more product being transported out in preparation for sales during the Super Bowl.

“It's a day for people to sit at home and watch America's greatest sport and have some great cannabis on their couch while their doing it,” Leibowitz said.

Whatever you do while enjoying the game, make sure you have a safe way to get home or risk being arrested. 325 people were arrested during last year’s enforcement.

CDOT urges people to plan before they party by having a sober designated driver or utilizing RTD, Uber or Lyft.

Doing so could save you a lot of money, and most importantly it could save a life.

(© 2017 KUSA)