HOUSTON - Who did the Denver Broncos hire, again?

John Elway may be correct in believing Vance Joseph will make a better head coach than Kyle Shanahan. In Elway, the Broncos and loyal fandom trusts.

But what Shanahan has done as the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive coordinator is beyond impressive. The Falcons behind the perfectly balanced attack of Matt Ryan’s sharp passing Devonta Freeman’s slashing rushing scored on back-to-back possessions in the second quarter and New England quarterback Tom Brady threw a pick six as Atlanta took a stunning, 21-3 halftime lead in Super Bowl 51.

At a time when the Cubs won the World Series, Donald Trump defeated a career politician for President and a Bronco (Terrell Davis) was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, why can’t the Falcons whip the Patriots?

Atlanta has never won a Super Bowl and this is only their second appearance – they got whipped by Elway’s Broncos in XXXIII to cap the 1998 season.

The Big Stage at NRG Stadium was supposed to be a coronation of Tom Brady as the greatest quarterback of all-time and Bill Belichick as the best-ever coach.

Instead, it showed the San Francisco 49ers are about to get an exciting new head coach in Mastermind Jr.

After a scoreless first quarter – the seventh time in Brady’s seven Super Bowls he has failed to put points on the board in the first 15 minutes – Atlanta’s surprisingly stingy defense forced the first turnover as linebacker Deion Jones popped the ball free from running back LeGarrette Blount.

On the Falcons next two offensive plays, Ryan, the NFL’s MVP this season, hit star receiver Julio Jones for gains of 19 and 23 yards. Freeman then ran for 15, 9 and 5 yards for an easy touchdown.

After a Brady three-and-out, Ryan started getting his other weapons involved. He hit Taylor Gabriel for 24 yards, Jones for 18 and just like that, the Falcons had fist-and-10 at the New England 20. Two plays later, on third-and-9, Ryan drilled a 19-yard dart into the end zone for tight end Austin Hooper.

It was 14-0 Atlanta. With Shanahan coordinating the offense, the Falcons were the NFL’s highest scoring team during the regular season, averaging 33.8 points per game.

Atlanta has also averaged 40 points in its two NFC playoff wins and is on pace for another 40-pointer in the Super Bowl.

The Broncos’ head coach search committee interviewed Shanahan for the job vacated last month when Gary

Kubiak retired, but the team instead with Joseph, who has the type of leadership style Elway prefers for the unique cast of characters on his roster.

Meanwhile, the 49ers have already let it be known Shanahan will be their coach to team with new general manager John Lynch. Shanahan’s hiring will be official no later than Tuesday.

After the Falcons’ two scoring drives, Brady was moving New England on his next drive with the aid of three consecutive defensive holding penalties on third down. And then on third-and-6 from the Atlanta 23, Brady was trying to hit Danny Amendola in the left flat but it was jumped by cornerback Robert Alford, who had nothing but green artificial surface in front of him.

Only the slow-footed Brady had a chance and once Alford breezed past him, he danced into the end zone for an 82-yard touchdown return.

It was 21-0, Atlanta. During the two-week Super Bowl hype, many former players, coaches and executives were proclaiming Brady as already the best quarterback in NFL history.

Please. Joe Montana never threw a pick six in the Super Bowl. Montana never threw a pick, period, in the Super Bowl while posting a 4-0 record.

If Atlanta hangs on, Brady will be 4-3 in Super Bowls. That’s not better than 4-0.

Brady did lead the Pats on a long, field goal drive to end the first half so perhaps New England got a little momentum going into the extended halftime show that featured a flying Lady Gaga.

