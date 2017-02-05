Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime performance raises the roof

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. (Photo: Matthew Emmons - USA Today Sports)

HOUSTON (AP) - The roof is closed for the game but was opened slightly for Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show.



The answer for why came at the end of a spectacular display of lights during her performance. Fireworks were set off from the roof of Houston's NRG Stadium as the show finished.



The roof closed again as soon as the show was over. Some of the smoke and haze from the show escaped, but not all of it. As happens frequently at the Super Bowl - particularly those indoors - there was a haze for the start of the second half.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.