NFL season is over. What are you doing with your free time?

For some people, Sunday, Monday and Thursday are absolutely booked during NFL season.

Other people either have TiVo or just don’t care, and as evidenced by the headline, if that’s the case, this article is not for you.

Still with us? If so, we asked our Facebook fans what they’re doing now that football season is over. We couldn’t print some of their responses, but here’s the advice we could share:

WATCHING OTHER THINGS

Viewer Tom Dean is looking forward to the Daytona 500, spring training and the Master’s.

Bennie Castellano, meanwhile, is excited for baseball season. Another item?

“Also, nobody in Denver other than me, a season ticket holder, will ever agree, but I love my Nuggets!”

(Note: The Nuggets are Denver’s NBA team)

Another team people love? The Avalanche, who aren’t having the best season, but whatever.

“Watch the Avs continue to implode,” viewer Mark Adkins writes. “Campaigning for Pierre Lacroix.”

GET OUTSIDE AND TRAVEL

You can’t really watch football and hike at the same time, so viewer Lorna Wanders uses the offseason to practice amateur photography and go to national parks.

“Get off the sofa and get OUT. Get fresh air, move those bones, see beautiful views that you have not seen before or that you wish to see again,” she writes.

BE A CLEVELAND BROWNS FAN

Does this pertain to football? Yes, but hear Facebook fan Brian Gustafson’s logic.

“I wait for OUR Super Bowl, the NFL draft,” he writes. “Signed, this Browns fan. We lose that Super Bowl ever year too.”

Poor Browns.

WATCH THE OTHER SPECTATOR SPORT

Viewer Ron Dante likes to listen to people argue about things.

“Listening to people, strictly, move their complaints to politics,” he writes.

WAIT FOR THE NEXT FOOTBALL SEASON

If you’re really a diehard fan, you know football season never ends, what with free-agency and off-season moves to keep you on your toes.

Viewer John Thomason sums it up best:

“Count down until next season,” he writes.

