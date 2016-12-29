Which teams will win their final regular season game?

It's the final week of the NFL season and that means there are a number of different games that are going to make or break an entire season for some teams.

Check out who we think is going to emerge victorious:

Ravens @ Bengals (11:00 am): When it comes to the Baltimore Ravens vs the Cincinnati Bengals, it's a tale of two teams that have seen their playoff hopes come to an end thanks to the Pittsburgh Steelers and their flair for drama. The Bengals have had a truly horrible season and it's likely they'll finish on a low note as the team is going to lose one more time.

Texans @ Titans (11:00 am): Houston's week 16 victory and Tennessee's loss makes this matchup quite a bit less important. Still, the Titans are going to be looking to finish the season strong and that means Tennesse is going to win this week.

Panthers @ Buccaneers (11:00 am): It's been a magical season for the Bucs and a very bad one for the Panthers. Expect that trend to continue as Tampa looks to end 2016 on a good note, while Carolina just looks for the season to end.

Jaguars @ Colts (11:00 am): The Colts used to be the most powerful team in the AFC South, now they're struggling to get wins. The Jacksonvile Jaguars are 1-0 since Gus Bradley was fired and it looks like they finally found a way to win. Look for the Jags to finish a bad season strong, while the Colts continue to just tread water.

Patriots @ Dolphins (11:00 am): The Patriots have already clinched home field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. The Dolphins are stil looking for a better seed. That means the Pats will likely be sitting their starters while the Fins are going to win.

Bears @ Vikings (11:00 am): When it comes to the Bears vs the Vikings, we're talking about two teams who thought they were going to have very different seasons. The Vikings thought they were headed to the playoffs. They're not. The Bears have been playing better football of late, even if they long ago knew they weren't going to the postseason. Look for the Vikings to finish the year with yet another loss.

Bills @ Jets (11:00 am): The Buffalo Bills have one more game to avoid a season where they finish below .500. The Jets just desperately want the season to end. That means the Bills are going to dismantle their in-state opponent.

Cowboys @ Eagles (11:00 am): Like the Patriots, the Cowboys have clinched home field advantage while the Eagles are playing for pride. That likely means a Philly win after an otherwise disappointing season.

Cleveland finally got its first win of the season.

Browns @ Steelers (11:00 am): Pittsburgh is playoff bound. While the Browns are on a high, the Steelers are just the better team. That means a Pittsburgh win is in the cards yet again.

Saints @ Falcons (2:25 pm): There was a time when a matchup between the Saints and the Falcons would be a clash of the titans. Now the Falcons are looking to improve their playoff standings while the Saints are looking to just finish .500. They won't because the Falcons are the better team and they'll win again.

Giants @ Redskins (2:25 pm): The Giants can put an exclamation point on their season while ending the Redskins season in a negative way with a victory. They will get that victory in the season's final week.

Cardinals @ Rams (2:25 pm): Neither the Cardinals or the Rams have much to play for in week 17. This game just comes down to who is playing better and that's pretty obviously Arizona at this point. Expect a blowout win for the Cards as the Rams limp to the finish line.

Raiders @ Broncos (2:25 pm): Oakland can put the finishing touches on a very special season with a win over conference rival Denver. Should they get that victory, they will clinch the AFC West. The Broncos are limping to their season's end. Look for the Raiders to dominate.

Chiefs @ Chargers (2:25 pm): Kansas City needs a win and an Oakland loss in order to win the AFC West. The Chiefs should be able to carry out their part of the deal against a Chargers team that is playing so poorly, they handed the Browns their first win of the year.

Seahawks @ 49ers (2:25 pm): Seattle is getting ready for the playoffs, while the 49ers are getting ready to go golfing. This isn't even a matter of one team wanting it more. San Fran is bad and Seattle is good. The Seahawks are winning big this week.

Packers @ Lions (6:30 pm): The winner of the Green Bay Packers - Detroit Lions game will win the NFC North. In other words, this is basically a playoff game. The Packers have been the better team of late and that's going to continue this week.

