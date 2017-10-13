NFL's Play 60 Challenge turns 10

KUSA - The NFL and the American Heart Association are celebrating 10 years of the "NFL Play 60 Challenge."
The Challenge, a four-week program that inspires kids to get the recommended 60 minutes of physical activity a day, began 10 years ago with the goal of fighting childhood obesity. The American Heart Association says nearly one in three U.S. kids are obese.
American Heart Association CEO Nancy Brown says that together with the NFL, the organizations have gotten 4.5 million students engaged in physical activity before, during and after school.
Schools and after-school programs can join the NFL Play 60 Challenge with friendly competitions and events that encourage exercise.
Learn more about the NFL Play 60 Challenge, the Play 60 app and the Play 60 Movement here.
