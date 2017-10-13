NFL's Play 60 Challenge turns 10

Children from the Fight 4 Change Foundation and local schools take part in the NFL Launch of the Play 60 scheme at the Black Prince Community Hub on July 15, 2015 in London, England. (Photo: Dan Mullan, 2015 Getty Images)

KUSA - The NFL and the American Heart Association are celebrating 10 years of the "NFL Play 60 Challenge."

The Challenge, a four-week program that inspires kids to get the recommended 60 minutes of physical activity a day, began 10 years ago with the goal of fighting childhood obesity. The American Heart Association says nearly one in three U.S. kids are obese.

American Heart Association CEO Nancy Brown says that together with the NFL, the organizations have gotten 4.5 million students engaged in physical activity before, during and after school.

Schools and after-school programs can join the NFL Play 60 Challenge with friendly competitions and events that encourage exercise.

