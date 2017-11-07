Avalanche begin week of practice in Sweden

The Colorado Avalanche are preparing to play at the Ericsson Globe arena in Stockholm, Sweden on Friday and Saturday. (Photo: Paul Gilham, 2009 Getty Images)

KUSA - The Colorado Avalanche began a week of practices in Sweden Tuesday morning.

The Avs are preparing to play a pair of games at Stockholm's Ericsson Globe arena on Friday, November 10 and Saturday, November 11 against the Ottawa Senators.

The games are part of the 2017 SAP NHL Global Series. It's the fifth time the NHL has played regular season games in Europe and the first since 2011.

Friday's game will be the first for forward Matt Duchene since he was traded to Ottawa from the Avalanche on Sunday.

The puck drops at noon Mountain Time for Friday's game and 11 a.m. for Saturday's game.

The only time the Avalanche have played in Europe was in 2001 against Brynas IF of the Swedish Elite League.

Time to get to work in Sweden.#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/6H62yKRfKR — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) November 7, 2017

