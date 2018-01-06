Avalanche retire Milan Hejduk's jersey

Jan 6, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Former Colorado Avalanche Milan Hejduk watches with his family as his jersey banner is retired to the rafters of the Pepsi Center before the game against the Minnesota Wild. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Ron Chenoy)

DENVER - No other Avalanche player will wear the No. 23 jersey ever again.

Friday night before the team's game against the Minnesota Wild, Colorado retired the jersey of Avs great Milan Hejduk.

"It was really awesome," Hejduk told reporters. "It's something I'll remember forever. It was well done by the Avs."

30 minutes before the puck dropped at the Pepsi Center, Hejduk got to watch as his jersey was lifted into the rafters, where it will stay forever among the five other greatest players in franchise history.

His No. 23 sweater joins Joe Sakic, Peter Forsberg, Adam Foote, Patrick Roy and Ray Bourque as the only six to ever be retired by the Avalanche.

"Now, it's going to be fun to come back to the building and see my jersey up there," Hejduk said. "It's great."

Hejduk played all 14 years of his career with Colorado, finishing fourth in franchise history in both goals and points, and fifth in assists.

On top of that, the 3-time All-Star and 7-year captain was a key contributor for the Avalanche team that won the Stanley Cup in 2001, tallying 23 points during the playoff run.

His impact on the franchise will never be forgotten, and now, fans will be reminded of his excellence every time they go to a game at the Pepsi Center.

