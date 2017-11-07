Matt Duchene thanks Avalanche and fans

Matt Duchene meets the media in Stockholm, Sweden on Tuesday, November 7, 2017. (Photo: Ottawa Senators, @Senators Twitter)

KUSA - New Ottawa Senators forward Matt Duchene spoke to the media Tuesday in Stockholm, Sweden.

Duchene is preparing for his first games with the Senators, which will take place Friday and Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche.

Duchene thanked the Colorado Avalanche organization, his former teammates and fans on Twitter Monday morning:

I want to thank the Avs organization, coaching, equipment and training staff for all you did for me in my 8+ years. I appreciate everything so much. It was an absolute honor and privilege to live a crazy childhood dream and play for my favorite team.

To my teammates, thank you. I truly love you guys and thank you for your friendship. It was great going to battle with you every night, I will miss all of you. All the best going forward!

To the fans, you guys are unbelievable. The love and support you showed me in my time as an Av was incredible, especially this past summer and this season. It was truly humbling and I'm so grateful for you. Thank you!

To Colorado.... Thank you. You gave me a dream as a kid, made that dream come true as a teenager and gave me a wife, a dog and a home as a man. I cannot thank you enough for giving me such a blessed life. You will always hold a piece of my heart.

Thank you so much.

Duchene played in 586 games for Colorado since 2009, scoring 428 points.

