What will it take for the Avalanche to turn around this season?

There’s no question the Colorado Avalanche are struggling this season. It seems like every time the burgundy and blue take the ice it begins with a hopeful start followed by a defeating finish.

The Avalanche are 15-26-2 with 29 games left in the 2016-17 regular season following their game against the New York Islanders on Sunday.

They’re currently last in the Central Division and also hold the worst record in the National Hockey League.

Only 32 points in 53 games, the Avalanche are 11 points behind the Arizona Coyotes, another struggling NHL team who hasn’t made the playoffs in the last four seasons.

The Avalanche have traded over 10 players from last season’s roster, including the longest tenured player on the team this season, Cody McLeod, mid-January of this year. Along with movements inside the roster, they also have a new Head Coach, Jared Bednar.

Although we see glimpses of great play from rising stars like Nikita Zadorov, Mikko Rantanen, and others; there is not a single player on the Avalanche roster with a positive plus/minus this season.

What will it take for the Avalanche to turn this season around? Do we need to make smarter trades? Is the coaching staff a problem? Does the team need to part ways with Avalanche legend and general manager, Joe Sakic?

