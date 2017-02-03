Nikola Jokic records his first triple-double as Nuggets beat Bucks

Feb 3, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic looks to pass the ball against Milwaukee center John Henson (31) during the second half at Pepsi Center. The Nuggets won 121-117. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Chris Humphreys, Chris Humphreys)

DENVER (AP) - Nikola Jokic returned to the lineup with the first triple-double of his career, and the Denver Nuggets beat the skidding Milwaukee Bucks 121-117 on Friday night.

Jokic had 20 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists after missing three games with a strained left hip. He nearly had his triple-double in the first three minutes of the second half, but went without another assist until late in the fourth quarter.

Wilson Chandler scored 23 points and Kenneth Faried had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Denver.

The loss was Milwaukee's 10th in 11 games and came after a big rally in the second half. Jabari Parker had 27 points and 11 rebounds, and Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 23 for the Bucks.

The game was tied at 44 midway through the second quarter when Denver took control. Jokic had nine points in the final 6:38 of the period and grabbed four rebounds to reach a double-double by halftime.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

