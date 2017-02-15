Nikola Jokic to compete in NBA's skills challenge during All-Star weekend

Jan 26, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic (15) reacts during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Pepsi Center. The Nuggets won 127-120. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Chris Humphreys, Chris Humphreys)

DENVER-- It's going to be a busy All-Star weekend for Nikola Jokic after all.

The young Nuggets star will have another chance to broadcast his unique skill set to a national audience, as the NBA announced Wednesday that Jokic will be competing in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge Saturday, Feb. 18.

He'll be replacing Philadelphia's Joel Embiid, who has to sit out the competition due to injury.

"The Joker" was already set to play in the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday night, a game that features some of the best young talent in the NBA.

Now he gets another event to add to his resume the following day.

The Skills Challenge is an obstacle-course competition where players are tested on their dribbling, passing, quickness and three-point shooting.

While it usually is a challenge meant for point guards, the NBA will have four big men join four backcourt players in the event this year.

While Jokic stands at 6'11", he's been turning heads around the league this year because of his incredible passing that is unique for a big man.

In a win over the Golden State Warriors Monday night, the second-year man recorded the second triple-double of his career, tallying 17 points, 21 rebounds and 12 assists.

On the year, he's averaging 16.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

Jokic will be going up against John Wall (Washington Wizards), Isaiah Thomas (Boston Celtics), Kristaps Porzingis (New York Knicks), Gordon Hayward (Utah Jazz), Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans), DeMarcus Cousins (Sacramento Kings) and Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) in the skills competition.

