Nolan Arenado gets 2-year extension with the Colorado Rockies

Sep 4, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) hits a triple in the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field.

DENVER-- Nolan Arenado said he's "never been about the money", but that doesn't mean he isn't worth it.

He showed his worth today when the Colorado Rockies signed their star third baseman to a 2-year extension worth $29.5 million.

The deal guarantees that Arenado will avoid arbitration--meaning a third party would have had to determine his salary for one year.

"Negotiations for the past two years have been really good," Arenado said. "I know a lot of times in baseball, that doesn't necessarily happen."

Granted, a lot of players don't exactly have the resume of Arenado.

In just four seasons with the Rockies, he has won four gold gloves at third base, made the All-Star game twice and led the National League in runs batted in and home runs on two separate occasions.

"I'm happy this worked out for both sides," Arenado said. "It feels really good."

Now, Arenado is tasked with helping Colorado make the postseason for the first time since 2009.

"You never know what can happen, but we have to get better," Arenado said. "It feels good that we're trying to win, because that should be the main focus."

