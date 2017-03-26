Nolan Arenado heads to an unfamiliar home

Photo from Nolan Arenado (Photo: Nolan Arenado)

SCOTTSDALE - It's hard to say where Nolan Arenado is more at home, at the plate or at the hot corner.

Time and time again the 25, soon to be 26-year-old, third baseman has made outstanding plays on offense and defense for the Colorado Rockies.

In four years, Arenado has claimed four gold glove awards and led the National League in home runs and runs batted in in 2016.

"It was a great year; [these] last years, just staying consistent," Arenado said. "There's some great times and some low times; so I'm going to try to shorten those low times up."

This off-season Arenado experienced a new home, one he's not as comfortable at, when he and his family took a trip to Cuba where his father is from.

"It's good to see where my family is from, their homeland," Arenado said. "We're pretty proud to be Cuban-American."

His grandfather was once a political prisoner in Cuba. His father escaped when he was just six-years-old before eventually heading to the United States.

"We've been planning this Cuba trip for a while and we haven't been able to do it," Arenado said. "To finally be able to do it and get there and get out safe, everything was great. It was awesome."

Their trip was made possible as tension between the United States and Cuba has eased recently. Travel to Cuba for tourist activities is still prohibited; however, their are twelve categories in which individuals can travel there including family visits.

Arenado not only got to meet relatives he never met and knew nothing about, but got to experience a different culture.



"Sometimes we're spoiled over here. I'm spoiled," Arenado said. "I'm so fortunate to have what I have. When you see them so content with not a whole lot it puts things into perspective."

The trip was an overall success that will eventually lead Arenado to once again connect with his Cuban-American heritage and return to his new found home.

"It was a great time [and] we learned a lot," he said. "We're very fortunate to be born in America, but it's a beautiful country and I want to go back there."

Now that his footing is back in soil he is far more familiar with, Arenado prepares for a season with high hopes and does so with a better understanding of home.

© 2017 KUSA-TV