Nuggets acquire big man Roy Hibbert in deadline trade

DENVER-- The Denver Nuggets had big aspirations heading into the NBA trade deadline, but came away with big bodies instead.

It took until the final hour of the NBA trade deadline, but the Nuggets made another move in an attempt to bolster their front court.

Denver sent a "heavily protected" second-round draft pick to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Center Roy Hibbert, as first reported by Yahoo Sports.

The 7'2" big man was averaging 5.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game with the Charlotte Hornets before being traded to Milwaukee earlier in the month.

Denver also reportedly made a huge offer to the Indiana Pacers for All-Star Forward Paul George Thursday, but the two sides were unable to reach any deal.

Hibbert--30 years old now--had his best seasons with the Indiana Pacers, where he averaged up to nearly 13 points and nine boards a game in the 2011-12 season.

He served as the team's defensive anchor when Indiana made back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals appearances in 2013 and 2014.

Hibbert will add depth to the Nuggets front court, and figures to seek minutes behind Nikola Jokic and newly-acquired Mason Plumlee at center.

