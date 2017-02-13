Nuggets acquire Mason Plumlee for Jusuf Nurkic

Jusuf Nurkic is traded to Portland in exchange for Mason Plumlee. (Photo: Matthew Stockman & Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

On Monday morning The Denver Nuggets announced they have acquired center Mason Plumlee from the Portland Blazers in exchange for center Jusuf Nurkic.

The Nuggests also received a 2018 second round draft pick and cash consideration from Portland for a 2017 protected first round pick from Memphis.

Plumlee a 6-11, 245 center appeared in 54 games for Portland this season, averaging 11.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 28.1 minutes per game. He has played in 288 career games for Brooklyn and Portland.

The 26-year-old played a key role in Portland’s playoff run last season, starting all 11 games and averaging 7.0 points, 11.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 27.8 minutes per game.

A product of Duke University, Plumlee also won a Gold Medal with Team USA alongside Nuggets Forward Kenneth Faried at the FIBA World Cup in 2014. The Indiana native was drafted by Brooklyn with the 22nd overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.

Although the Nuggets acquire a Plumlee with a deep basketball resume, they part with one of their own.

Jusuf Nurkić, 7-0, 280, appeared in 139 games (59 starts) in three seasons with Denver. He averaged 7.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.06 blocks in 17.7 minutes per game. He was drafted with the 16th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and was acquired by Denver along with Gary Harris in a draft night trade with the Chicago Bulls.

Plumlee will wear #24 and the Nuggets roster currently stands at 15 players.

