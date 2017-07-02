Nuggets agree to three-year $90 million deal with Paul Millsap

Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images (Photo: Rob Carr - GettyImages, 2017 Getty Images)

Four-time all-star and former Atlanta Hawk, Paul Millsap has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $90 million deal with the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night.

The 6-foot-8 power forward's agreement was first reported by The Vertical:

Free agent Paul Millsap has agreed to a three-year, $90M with the Denver Nuggets, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2017

Millsap recorded 18.1 points, 3.7 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game in the 2016-17 regular season. In the Hawks opening playoff series against the Washington Wizards last season he averaged 24.3 points, 4.3 assists and 9.3 rebounds per game.

After becoming a free agent at the end of the season, Millsap had discussions with various NBA teams until he found the right fit...in Denver, Colorado.

The 32-year-old will be a great addition to the Nuggets lineup among young stars like Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Gary Harris.

