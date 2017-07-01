KUSA
Nuggets Announce 2017 Summer League Roster

Rachel Vigil , KUSA 7:51 PM. MDT July 01, 2017

KUSA - On Friday, the Nuggets announced their roster for the 2017 NBA Summer League. 

Alongside this year's draft rookies--Tyler Lydon and Monte Morris--is former Colorado Buff Xavier Johnson. Back in May, Johnson felt that he had put his best foot forward in his work out with the Nuggets. Apparently, he was right, as Denver signed him to their summer league roster. 

Denver's first game at the COX Pavilion in Las Vegas will be Friday, July 7 against the Houston Rockets. The Nuggets will also play against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Toronto Raptors before beginning the single elimination tournament. 

Before the team heads off to Vegas, the Nuggets will hold a mini-camp beginning on Monday, July 3 and will run through Thursday, July 6. 

 

 Nuggets 2017 Summer League Roster (subject to change)

No.

Player

Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

Born

Prior to NBA/Home Country

NBA Exp.

25

Malik Beasley

G

6-5

195

11/26/96

Florida State/USA

1

8

Thomas Bropleh

G

6-5

200

8/17/91

Boise State/USA

R

3

Robert Carter, Jr.

F

6-9

240

4/4/94

Maryland/USA

R

12

Petr Cornelie

F/C

6-11

220

7/26/95

Le Mans Sarthe Basket/France

R

1

Torrey Craig

G/F

6-6

215

12/19/90

USC Upstate/USA

R

41

Juancho Hernangomez

F

6-9

230

9/28/95

Movistar Estudiantes/Spain

1

22

Xavier Johnson

F

6-7

225

6/8/93

Colorado/USA

R

20

Tyler Lydon

F

6-10

225

4/9/96

Syracuse/USA

R

13

Dallas Moore

G

6-1

180

10/27/94

North Florida/USA

R

11

Monte Morris

G

6-3

175

6/27/95

Iowa State/USA

R

4

Nikola Radicevic

G

6-5

200

4/25/94

Real Betis Energia Plus/Serbia

R

23

Howard Sant-Roos

F

6-7

180

4/13/91

CEZ Nymburk/Cuba

R

30

Henry Sims

F

6-10

248

3/27/90

Georgetown/USA

4

6

David Walker

G/F

6-6

200

11/24/93

Northeastern/USA

R

 

Preliminary Schedule: 

Houston - July 7, 7:00 (PDT), NBATV

Minnesota - July 9, 3:30  (PDT), ESPN2

Toronto - July 10, 5:00 (PDT), ESPNU

