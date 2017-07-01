Nuggets Announce 2017 Summer League Roster

KUSA - On Friday, the Nuggets announced their roster for the 2017 NBA Summer League.
Alongside this year's draft rookies--Tyler Lydon and Monte Morris--is former Colorado Buff Xavier Johnson. Back in May, Johnson felt that he had put his best foot forward in his work out with the Nuggets. Apparently, he was right, as Denver signed him to their summer league roster.
Denver's first game at the COX Pavilion in Las Vegas will be Friday, July 7 against the Houston Rockets. The Nuggets will also play against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Toronto Raptors before beginning the single elimination tournament.
Before the team heads off to Vegas, the Nuggets will hold a mini-camp beginning on Monday, July 3 and will run through Thursday, July 6.
Nuggets 2017 Summer League Roster (subject to change)
|
No.
|
Player
|
Pos.
|
Ht.
|
Wt.
|
Born
|
Prior to NBA/Home Country
|
NBA Exp.
|
25
|
Malik Beasley
|
G
|
6-5
|
195
|
11/26/96
|
Florida State/USA
|
1
|
8
|
Thomas Bropleh
|
G
|
6-5
|
200
|
8/17/91
|
Boise State/USA
|
R
|
3
|
Robert Carter, Jr.
|
F
|
6-9
|
240
|
4/4/94
|
Maryland/USA
|
R
|
12
|
Petr Cornelie
|
F/C
|
6-11
|
220
|
7/26/95
|
Le Mans Sarthe Basket/France
|
R
|
1
|
Torrey Craig
|
G/F
|
6-6
|
215
|
12/19/90
|
USC Upstate/USA
|
R
|
41
|
Juancho Hernangomez
|
F
|
6-9
|
230
|
9/28/95
|
Movistar Estudiantes/Spain
|
1
|
22
|
Xavier Johnson
|
F
|
6-7
|
225
|
6/8/93
|
Colorado/USA
|
R
|
20
|
Tyler Lydon
|
F
|
6-10
|
225
|
4/9/96
|
Syracuse/USA
|
R
|
13
|
Dallas Moore
|
G
|
6-1
|
180
|
10/27/94
|
North Florida/USA
|
R
|
11
|
Monte Morris
|
G
|
6-3
|
175
|
6/27/95
|
Iowa State/USA
|
R
|
4
|
Nikola Radicevic
|
G
|
6-5
|
200
|
4/25/94
|
Real Betis Energia Plus/Serbia
|
R
|
23
|
Howard Sant-Roos
|
F
|
6-7
|
180
|
4/13/91
|
CEZ Nymburk/Cuba
|
R
|
30
|
Henry Sims
|
F
|
6-10
|
248
|
3/27/90
|
Georgetown/USA
|
4
|
6
|
David Walker
|
G/F
|
6-6
|
200
|
11/24/93
|
Northeastern/USA
|
R
Preliminary Schedule:
Houston - July 7, 7:00 (PDT), NBATV
Minnesota - July 9, 3:30 (PDT), ESPN2
Toronto - July 10, 5:00 (PDT), ESPNU
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs