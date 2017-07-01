Nuggets Announce 2017 Summer League Roster

BOULDER, CO - January 2: Colorado Buffaloes guard/forward Xavier Johnson #2 goes up for a layup over UCLA Bruins forward Kevon Looney #5 in the second half Friday, January 2, 2015 at the Coors Events Center in Boulder, Colorado. CU defeated UCLA 62-56. (Photo By Brent Lewis/The Denver Post via Getty Images) (Photo: Brent Lewis)

KUSA - On Friday, the Nuggets announced their roster for the 2017 NBA Summer League.

Alongside this year's draft rookies--Tyler Lydon and Monte Morris--is former Colorado Buff Xavier Johnson. Back in May, Johnson felt that he had put his best foot forward in his work out with the Nuggets. Apparently, he was right, as Denver signed him to their summer league roster.

Denver's first game at the COX Pavilion in Las Vegas will be Friday, July 7 against the Houston Rockets. The Nuggets will also play against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Toronto Raptors before beginning the single elimination tournament.

Before the team heads off to Vegas, the Nuggets will hold a mini-camp beginning on Monday, July 3 and will run through Thursday, July 6.

Nuggets 2017 Summer League Roster (subject to change)

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Born Prior to NBA/Home Country NBA Exp. 25 Malik Beasley G 6-5 195 11/26/96 Florida State/USA 1 8 Thomas Bropleh G 6-5 200 8/17/91 Boise State/USA R 3 Robert Carter, Jr. F 6-9 240 4/4/94 Maryland/USA R 12 Petr Cornelie F/C 6-11 220 7/26/95 Le Mans Sarthe Basket/France R 1 Torrey Craig G/F 6-6 215 12/19/90 USC Upstate/USA R 41 Juancho Hernangomez F 6-9 230 9/28/95 Movistar Estudiantes/Spain 1 22 Xavier Johnson F 6-7 225 6/8/93 Colorado/USA R 20 Tyler Lydon F 6-10 225 4/9/96 Syracuse/USA R 13 Dallas Moore G 6-1 180 10/27/94 North Florida/USA R 11 Monte Morris G 6-3 175 6/27/95 Iowa State/USA R 4 Nikola Radicevic G 6-5 200 4/25/94 Real Betis Energia Plus/Serbia R 23 Howard Sant-Roos F 6-7 180 4/13/91 CEZ Nymburk/Cuba R 30 Henry Sims F 6-10 248 3/27/90 Georgetown/USA 4 6 David Walker G/F 6-6 200 11/24/93 Northeastern/USA R

Preliminary Schedule:

Houston - July 7, 7:00 (PDT), NBATV

Minnesota - July 9, 3:30 (PDT), ESPN2

Toronto - July 10, 5:00 (PDT), ESPNU

