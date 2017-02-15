Nuggets fall to the Timberwolves 112-99 at home

Feb 15, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee (24) battle for a rebound during the first half at Pepsi Center. (Photo: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports)

DENVER (AP) - Andrew Wiggins scored 40 points and Karl-Anthony Towns added 24 points and 18 rebounds in the Minnesota Timberwolves' 112-99 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

Wiggins' second 40-plus game in 24 hours helped the Timberwolves split the season series with the Nuggets, whom they're chasing for the eighth playoff spot in the West.

The Nuggets went cold 48 hours after blowing out Golden State behind an NBA record-tying 24 3-pointers on 40 tries. They made just 11 of 34 from long range this time, and Nicola Jokic shot just 6 of 19 from the floor for 15 hard-earned points.

