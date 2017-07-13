Nuggets introduce Paul Millsap

The Denver Nuggets introduce forward Paul Millsap at the Montbello Recreation Center on Thursday, July 13. (Photo: Reno Boyd)

KUSA - The Denver Nuggets' biggest free agent signing in years made his first appearance Thursday in the Mile High City, a place that already feels like home.

The team officially introduced the All-Star forward at the Montbello Recreation Center Thursday after signing him to a multi-year deal earlier in the day.

It's official! Paul Millsap put pen to paper this morning. pic.twitter.com/18Mwxcfkje — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) July 13, 2017

"This is an exciting day for the Denver Nuggets," team president Josh Kroenke told reporters at the introductory press conference. "The city of Denver is getting an amazing player and person."

The organization's signing of the free agent forward was first reported in early July, but was made official Thursday morning.

"This is amazing," Millsap said. "I'm so excited to be here. The sales pitch was incredible. They sold this community. They sold this organization in a way that I couldn't believe."

The 32-year-old Millsap was a four-time NBA All-Star with the Atlanta Haws, averaging 18.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game last season.

He'll look to make an immediate impact on both ends for a team that was desperately in need of a reliable veteran scorer on its roster.

"The way they (the Nuggets) play the game of basketball is like a Golden State or San Antonio style," Millsap said. "Watching them play that way last year and having fun doing it, I wanted to be a part of that."

Millsap is actually no stranger to the state of Colorado. He spent 12 years of his childhood in the Montbello, Denver area before moving to Louisiana for high school and college.

"To be back after so many years is an amazing feeling," Millsap said. "Words cannot explain what the city of Denver means to me."

Millsap will round out a now loaded front court for the Nuggets--figuring to start at Power Forward alongside rising star Nikola Jokic.

"I'm looking for him (Jokic) to make my job a little easier," Millsap said. "And, vice versa. I want to help the young guys around me become better players."

The Nuggets have had Millsap on their radar for a while now, dating back even to his years with the Utah Jazz from 2006-20013. They finally got the guy they always wanted.

"In terms of fit, he was the most seamless guy," Nuggets President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly said. "Of all the guys we targeted in free agency, he was on the top of that list."

