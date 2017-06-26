Nuggets' Jamal Murray named to all-rookie second team

Nov 22, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) dribbles the ball up court in the second quarter against the Chicago Bulls. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing)

KUSA - The NBA announced today that Jamal Murray has been named to the All-Rookie Second Team for his play last season.

Murray, a 6'4" guard from the University of Kentucky, appeared in all 82 games this season. He averaged 9.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 21.5 minutes per game.

A native of Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, Murray was named Western Conference Rookie of the Month for October/November. He was also named MVP of the 2017 Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend.

The 20-year-old finished the season ranked sixth among all rookies in scoring. He made the second most three-pointers, 115, of any first-year player and he was one of just three rookies to play in every game.

Murray was the 7th overall pick in last year's NBA draft. He is the eighth Nugget in franchise history to be named to the All-Rookie Second Team.

