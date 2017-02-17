Nuggets' Jamal Murray wins MVP at NBA All-Star's Rising Stars Challenge

Feb 17, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; World Team guard Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets (27) celebrates winning the MVP during the Rising Stars Challenge at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bob Donnan, Bob Donnan)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Jamal Murray scored 36 points and Buddy Hield, a New Orleans Pelicans rookie, added 28 to the delight of the locals as the World squad beat the U.S. 150-141 on Friday night in the Rising Stars Challenge.

The game featuring top rookies and second-year pros is the main event on the first night of NBA All-Star weekend.

Murray, a Canadian and Denver Nuggets rookie out of Kentucky, went 9 of 14 on 3-pointers and was voted the game's MVP. Hield, a Bahamian, was 11-of-22 shooting overall, but just 3 of 12 from deep.

Latvian Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks added 24 points.

Frank Kaminsky of the Charlotte Hornets scored 33 for the U.S. team and Karl-Anthony Towns added 24, highlighted by his dunk of Devin Booker's half-court lob.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

