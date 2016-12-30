Nuggets lose at home to NBA's worst team, fail to take control of West's final playoff spot

Dec 30, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard T.J. McConnell (1) guards Denver Nuggets forward Wilson Chandler (21) in the second quarter at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing, Isaiah J. Downing)

DENVER (AP) - Ersan Ilyasova had a career-high 23 points and 13 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers survived a flurry in the final seconds to beat the Denver Nuggets 124-122 on Friday night.

Joel Embiid returned after sitting out Thursday's loss in Utah to score 23 points and hit key free throws down the stretch. The Sixers ended their four-game trip with just their third win away from home.

Nikola Jokic had a game-high 25 points for the Nuggets, and Emmanuel Mudiay scored 22.

The Nuggets had a chance to tie it during a frantic ending. After Embiid hit two free throws to put the Sixers up four, Jokic was fouled on a 3-point attempt.

Jokic made the first two free throws and intentionally missed the third. Denver's Gary Harris grabbed the rebound but missed a short bank shot, and Kenneth Faried's tip-in try was off as time expired.

