Nuggets overpower Lakers in big win Monday

Isaiah J. Downing - USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing - USA TODAY Sports)

DENVER (AP) - Will Barton and Jamal Murray scored 22 points apiece and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 129-101 on Monday night for their third win in a row, matching a season high.

Danilo Gallinari and Nikola Jokic each added 18 points for the Nuggets, who have a two-game lead over Portland for the No. 8 playoff seed in the Western Conference with 15 games to play.

Ivica Zubac had 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Lakers, who have lost 10 of their last 11. Jordan Clarkson, who got the start ahead of D'Angelo Russell, added 19 points and Brandon Ingram had 14.

