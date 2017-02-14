Nuggets play ball with Special Olympics athletes

Nuggets Forward Juancho Hernangomez plays basketball with a young Special Olympics athlete on Tuesday, February 14. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

LAKEWOOD--A day after their biggest win of the season, the Denver Nuggets were back on the court Tuesday.

But, they weren't the center of attention this time.

The entire team came out to Gold Crown Fieldhouse to play basketball with 150 Special Olympics athletes from across the state.

"It's fun to come out and interact with everybody," Denver Point Guard Jameer Nelson said. "You try to help them out and put a smile on their face."

All the players helped the young athletes--ages two and up--with several shooting, passing and rebounding drills.

They also signed autographs and took pictures with the kids.

"I think it's definitely the best event of the season for us," Nuggets Forward Danilo Gallinari said. "The chance to hang out with these kids is just amazing."

Less than 24 hours after blowing out the best team in the NBA, the Nuggets didn't want to forget what they think is the most important thing about being a professional athlete: helping out the community.

"We are all just normal people," Nuggets Forward Juancho Hernangomez said. "We are not these huge stars or anything like that. We're just like these kids."

